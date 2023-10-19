93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kenny Chesney has something up his sleeves

October 19, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Kenny Chesney recently posted a cryptic Instagram Reel, leaving fans wondering what exciting news he’s teasing.

The caption-less clip features two wooden chairs on the beachside overlooking a sunset as the waves crash ashore. 

It opens with Kenny and Uncle Kracker‘s “When the Sun Goes Down” before switching frames to Zac Brown Band‘s “Toes,” Megan Moroney’s “I’m Not Pretty” and concluding with Uncle Kracker’s “Smile.”

Could Kenny be teasing a tour, collaboration or something else?

Check out the tease on Kenny’s Instagram and decide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

