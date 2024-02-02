Kenny Chesney previews ‘BORN’ with “Just to Say We Did”

Kenny Chesney has dropped a new song, “Just to Say We Did.”

The upbeat track, which Chesney wrote with Brett James, David Lee Murphy and Matt Dragstrem, celebrates life and all the moments that bring one joy.

“Just to say we did/ Just to feel alive/ To take a leap of faith/ To feel that kind of high/ Tonight, let’s turn it up, fall in love wild/ And catch enough buzz to just ride them/ Crazy horses runnin’ through our heads/ Just to say we did,” goes the chorus.

“What can I say? ‘Just To Say We Did’ sounds like me and my friends growing up, and so many people I’ve met along the way,” shares Kenny. “It’s a song where whatever it is, why not? Get out there and live, shoot your shot, do that bucket list thing – just to say you did.”

He adds, “When you can boil down how to create real joy into three minutes that feels this good, I want to sing that song.”

Kenny’s new album, BORN, arrives March 29. Its lead single, “Take Her Home,” is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

Coming up, Kenny will hit the road on his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, which kicks off April 20 in Tampa, Florida, before wrapping up August 25 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Kenny’s website.

