93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kenny Chesney teases cinematic “Take Her Home” video

January 18, 2024 12:50PM EST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

While the music video for “Take Her Home” won’t be out until Friday, January 19, Kenny Chesney is offering fans a sneak peek with its official trailer.

The clip opens with two people walking out of a bar as the guy asks the lady what she thought of “the old place.”

“It was really fun,” she replies. 

“What are you doing after this?” he then asks, to which she says she’ll call a car and head home. 

Kenny then appears to deliver the chorus of “Take Her Home” in a bar. “Take her home/ Fall in love/ Thank the good Lord up above/ That He sent one down into your arms,” he sings.

When the guy offers to take his new love interest home instead, she gushes and says, “I’ve only known you for an hour.” “It didn’t feel like an hour to me,” he replies with a smile.

You can watch the full trailer now on YouTube.

“Take Her Home” is the lead single off Kenny’s forthcoming album, BORN, arriving March 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Can Feel ItKane Brown
1:44pm
Whiskey GlassesMorgan Wallen
1:40pm
Different Round HereRiley Green/luke Combs
1:37pm
Lot Of Leavin Left To DoDierks Bentley
1:33pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
1:27pm
View Full Playlist