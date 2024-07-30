Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum
Just outside of Richmond in Colonial Heights off 95 there is a Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum. I think my nephew would love this place and I am going to have to take him. It looks really cool.
It’s 125,000 square feet of antique trucks, tractors and more.
Hours:
- Museum Open Everyday9am-5pm
- Restaurant Open Everyday7am-3pm
- Gift Shop Open Everyday
Admissions:
- Adults﹩15
- Seniors ages 62+﹩14
- Retired Military﹩14
- Active Military﹩10
- Students ages 6 – 17﹩10
- Children ages 5 and under FREE
There is even an attached restaurant called the Keystone Grill.
