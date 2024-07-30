93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum

July 30, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum
old tractor in field, cloudy sky

Just outside of Richmond in Colonial Heights off 95 there is a Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum.  I think my nephew would love this place and I am going to have to take him.  It looks really cool.

It’s 125,000 square feet of antique trucks, tractors and more.

Hours:

  • Museum Open Everyday9am-5pm
  • Restaurant Open Everyday7am-3pm
  • Gift Shop Open Everyday

Admissions:

  • Adults15
  • Seniors ages 62+14
  • Retired Military14
  • Active Military10
  • Students ages 6 – 1710
  • Children ages 5 and under FREE

 

There is even an attached restaurant called the Keystone Grill.

Directions here.

