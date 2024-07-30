Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum

Just outside of Richmond in Colonial Heights off 95 there is a Keystone Truck and Tractor Museum. I think my nephew would love this place and I am going to have to take him. It looks really cool.

It’s 125,000 square feet of antique trucks, tractors and more.

Hours:

Museum Open Everyday 9am-5pm

Restaurant Open Everyday 7am-3pm

Gift Shop Open Everyday

Admissions:

Adults ﹩ 15

Seniors ages 62+ ﹩ 14

Retired Military ﹩ 14

Active Military ﹩ 10

Students ages 6 – 17 ﹩ 10

Children ages 5 and under FREE

There is even an attached restaurant called the Keystone Grill.

Directions here.