Kimberly Perry reflects on her pop music pursuit + life lessons in “Fool’s Gold”

September 25, 2023 2:15PM EDT
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records

Kimberly Perry has released a candid new song, “Fool’s Good.”

Kimberly penned the track with Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, and it chronicles her earlier pop music pursuit and the lessons it taught her. 

“Fool’s Gold is about my experience out West, pursuing pop music, and chasing a so-called golden carrot,” shares the former The Band Perry lead singer. “While I needed that season and that adventure to discover more about who I am, all of it ultimately led me back home to Tennessee, to [husband] Johnny, and to Country music.”

“Thank God for the dead ends, it’s where we get to spin around and start making our way to our truest selves,” she adds.

“Fool’s Gold” follows Kimberly’s debut solo EP, BLOOM. The five-song set includes its lead single, “If I Die Young Pt. 2.”

