Listen all week-long (9/18-9/22) for your chance to win tickets to Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt…Steve & Tiffany have your chance at 7:20pm, Bonnie has your chance during the All Request Lunch at 12:20pm, and I’ll have your chance during the drive home at 3:20pm!

Monsters and terror are waiting for you at Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt, Virginia’s best Halloween event. Opening Friday, September 22nd!

On select nights this fall, hundreds of monsters will be unleashed, making the most terrifying nightmares come alive. Featuring a horrific lineup of thrilling rides, haunted mazes, spine tingling scare zones, and the spookiest live shows, fear is waiting for you around every corner. If you dare, join us for Halloween Haunt on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on select nights this fall.

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt is sure to scare the living daylights out of you, but it is an unforgettable night and one of Virginia’s best Halloween attractions.

WARNING! This Halloween event is too intense for young children. Parental discretion is advised.

CLICK HERE for information and tickets!