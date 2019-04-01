“Knockin’ Boots” is just the beginning: Luke Bryan to deliver new album before the end of the year

ABC/Image Group LALuke Bryan’s new single, “Knockin’ Boots,” was a surprise to almost everyone, but there’s even more to come: Fans can expect an entire new album before the end of the year.

Even though Luke recently told ABC Radio he’s newly energized about writing — after a self-imposed hiatus because of the demands of American Idol — this happens to be a tune he didn’t come up with himself. “Knockin’ Boots” was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson, and Jon Nite.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Luke explains. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turnaround I have ever done with a song.”

There’s no doubt things in Luke’s life are moving fast these days: He’s nominated for both Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year, for “Most People Are Good,” at the April 7 ACM Awards in Vegas. He also kicks off his Sunset Repeat Tour with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston at the end of May.

Meanwhile, you can catch Luke on American Idol both Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

