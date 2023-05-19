Ladies, in need of new boots? Miranda’s got you covered

Idyllwind has dropped new products in its Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert line, and it includes the Fiore Booties.

Priced at $179.50, the ’70s-styled white pointed-toe, pull-on boots feature black floral inlay designs, silver studded accents and silver-toned toe rand.

Grab your pair and shop other items in the Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert collection on idyllwind.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.