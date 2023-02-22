93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Lady A’s locking down some new music

February 22, 2023 4:00PM EST
Share
Lady A’s locking down some new music
ABC

It looks like Lady A is busy working on new music.

Both Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott shared a photo of themselves on their socials, pictured with bandmate Dave Haywood, singer/songwriter Foy Vance and writer/producer Jon Green.

“Getting some new stuff brewing,” Charles captioned his post, though it’s unclear whether the trio is writing or recording.

Whatever the case, Hillary says it went well: “Creating with this crew today was…” she says, ending her sentence with the sparkles emoji.

Lady A’s last full-length album was 2021’s What a Song Can Do. They put out the new track, “Summer State of Mind,” last June.

After a trip overseas for the C2C festival next month, they’ll kick off their Request Line Tour April 14 at the Ryman in Nashville.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Going Going GoneLuke Combs
8:59pm
Why We DrinkJustin Moore
8:56pm
Lovin You Is FunEaston Corbin
8:52pm
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
8:49pm
Long LiveFlorida Georgia Line
8:47pm
View Full Playlist