Lainey, Dolly, Reba, Cody, Jelly Roll + more featured on ‘A Tribute To The Judds’

The star-studded A Tribute To The Judds has arrived.

Rolled out in celebration of The Judds‘ 40th anniversary, the 14-track tribute project includes fresh renditions of Judds classics such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Girls Night Out” and “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Artists featured include Lainey Wilson, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and Wynonna Judd.

“To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special. These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come,” shares Wynonna.

Coming up on November 8, Jelly and K. Michelle will bring their cover of “Love Can Build a Bridge” to the 57th CMA Awards.

A Tribute To The Judds is available wherever you enjoy music.

Here’s the A Tribute To The Judds track list:

“Girls Night Out” – Reba McEntire, Carly Pearce, Jennifer Nettles, Gabby Barrett

“Mama He’s Crazy” – Lainey Wilson and Dolly Parton

“Why Not Me” – Megan Moroney

“Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” [feat. Sonya Isaacs] – Cody Johnson

“Rockin’ With the Rhythm Of The Rain” – Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild

“Young Love (Strong Love)” – Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson

“Have Mercy” – LeAnn Rimes

“Love Is Alive” – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

“Had A Dream (For the Heart)” – Wendy Moten and O.N.E The Duo

“I Know Where I’m Going” – Barnett, Lynne & West

“Let Me Tell You About Love” – Carl Perkins and Raul Malo

“John Deere Tractor” – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Molly Tuttle

“Cry Myself to Sleep” – Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood

“Love Can Build a Bridge” – Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and The Fisk Jubilee Singers

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.