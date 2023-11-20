Lainey, HARDY, Jason, Bailey + more headed to Tortuga Music Festival

The 2024 Tortuga Music Festival performance lineup has arrived.

Happening from April 5 to April 7 in Fort Lauderdale Beach, the artists featured on the star-studded bill include Lainey Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson, Warren Zeiders, Parmalee, Jackson Dean, Brian Kelley and Priscilla Block.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. ET. A presale for email and text subscribers will take place before that on an as-yet-unannounced date.

For presale signup, passes and the full list of performers, visit tortugamusicfestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.