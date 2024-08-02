Lainey + Miranda’s “Good Horses” has left the saddle

Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert‘s long-awaited duet, “Good Horses,” has arrived.

“I am so excited for everyone to finally be able to have their hands on this song,” says Lainey. “Writing with Miranda and Luke (Dick) feels like home, and I will forever cherish the day we wrote this song. ‘Good Horses’ is all about finding your way back home, no matter where you are.”

“‘Good Horses’ is about all the people that love the comfort of home, but also need to be free,” adds Miranda. “Lainey is a genuine and authentic human. I love watching her dreams come true right in front of our eyes, and it’s so cool to be a little part of it.”

“Good Horses” is the latest preview of Lainey’s forthcoming album, Whirlwind, and was preceded by “Country’s Cool Again,” “4x4xU” and the lead single “Hang Tight Honey,” which is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

To catch Lainey on an upcoming Country’s Cool Again Tour date, visit laineywilson.com.

Here’s the Whirlwind track list:

“Keep Up With Jones”

“Country’s Cool Again”

“Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)”

“Broken Hearts Still Beat”

“Whirlwind”

“Call a Cowboy”

“Hang Tight Honey”

“Bar In Baton Rouge”

“Counting Chickens”

“4x4xU”

“Ring Finger”

“Middle of It”

“Devil Don’t Go There”

“Whiskey Colored Crayon”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.