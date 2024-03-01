93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Lainey, Morgan, Jelly, Kelsea + more featured in new exhibit

March 1, 2024 5:00PM EST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Some of your favorite country stars have been featured in a newly launched exhibit at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

American Currents: State of the Music spotlights country music’s role in American culture over the past year, as well as its ongoing growth in concert venue sizes from clubs to arenas.

Artists featured in the exhibit are Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Martina McBride.

For more information on American Currents: State of the Music and to purchase tickets, head to countrymusichalloffame.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch Ftg Mckenzie Porter
9:01pm
SummertimeKenny Chesney
8:57pm
Texas Hold EmBeyonce
8:53pm
Im Comin OverChris Young
8:50pm
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
8:46pm
View Full Playlist