Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll lead nominees for 57th CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson leads the contenders for this year’s CMA Awards with nine nominations, including her first for Entertainer of the Year.
Her fellow Musical Event nominee Jelly Roll ranks next with five. Luke Combs and HARDY each grab four nods, while Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen all garnered three.
Here’s a complete rundown of the nominations for the 57th annual CMA Awards, which will be handed out Wednesday, November 8, live on ABC:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” — Luke Combs
“Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson
“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
“wait in the truck” — HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Gettin’ Old — Luke Combs
One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like a Truck” — Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” — David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“wait in the truck” — Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” (Remix) — Cole Swindell & Je Dee Messina
“Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
“wait in the truck” — HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson)
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Light on in the Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde
“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion
“Need a Favor” — Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
“wait in the truck” — HARDY (featuring Lainey Wilson)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
