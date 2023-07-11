Lainey Wilson captures young love in “Watermelon Moonshine” video

Lainey Wilson has dropped a nostalgic music video for her new single, “Watermelon Moonshine.”

Directed by Alexa King Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos, the movie-like visualizer depicts the blossoming romance of a young couple after a few drinks of watermelon moonshine.

“I’m so excited to premiere the Watermelon Moonshine music video. This song is about the young, wild, crazy love that we all hope to experience,” Lainey shares.

“From locking eyes for the first time, to playing spin the bottle with an Ole Smoky mason jar, to being too crazy about each other to tame it, I am so happy with how Rachel Lynn Matthews and Sam Sherrod brought the vision to life through their portrayal of their innocently passionate characters,” she adds.

“Watermelon Moonshine” is the second single off Lainey’s Bell Bottom Country; it’s currently #22 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.