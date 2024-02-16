Lainey Wilson celebrates Western life in “Country’s Cool Again”

Saddle up, y’all. Lainey Wilson‘s new track, “Country’s Cool Again,” has arrived.

Lainey penned the spirited number with Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and bandleader Aslan Freeman, and it chronicles her love for all things country.

“Everybody wanna be a cowboy/ Drive a jon boat, whip a John Deere/ Everybody want a backwoods front porch/ With a tub full of iced-down beer/ Must be something in the water flowing out of the holler/ Blue collar musta caught a new wind/ Doggone, dadgum it, didn’t see that coming/ Country’s cool again,” goes the chorus of the upbeat ode.

“I’m so excited for everyone to hear ‘Country’s Cool Again.’ This song is a welcome to everyone who’s wanting in on the Western way of life. For a lot of us, Country music isn’t just a genre, it’s our livelihood,” shares Lainey. “Thank you to my amazing collaborators and my producer for helping me bring the idea of this song to life. Country’s Cool Again y’all!”

Lainey’s latest album is the Grammy-winning Bell Bottom Country, which spawned the #1 hits “Heart Like a Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine,” as well as current single “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Coming up, Lainey will fly over to Australia to headline the annual CMC Rocks festival and several of her own shows. On May 31, she’ll kick off her Country’s Cool Again Tour in Nashville, before hitting New York, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and more.

For Lainey’s tour schedule and tickets to an upcoming show, head to laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.