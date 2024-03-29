Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde + more tapped for Terri Clark duets album

Some of country music’s biggest stars are joining Terri Clark for her new duets album, Terri Clark: Take Two.

Arriving May 31, the eight-track set features reimagined recordings of Terri’s hits, such as “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Better Things to Do” and “Girls Lie Too.” The enlisted artists are Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, pop superstar and talk show host Kelly Clarkson, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector and Canadian country singer Paul Brandt.

“These songs very literally changed my life,” shares Terri. “To now have the chance to say thank you by giving them a new life with some of the hottest artists in music has been one of the most soul-fulfilling experiences of my career. We began working on these duet versions over a year ago and the time has come when I finally get to share them with all of you.”

“The overwhelming feelings of nostalgia this project has brought up for me all came while standing beside some of the greatest acts in the business,” the Grand Ole Opry member says. “Hearing them sing these songs that I’ve been singing night after night for so many years has been inspiring, humbling and surreal.”

“The bonuses were the conversations in between recordings and getting to hear them tell me they grew up listening to my music with posters of me on their walls,” Terri adds. “They knew my songs even better than I did … it was a full-circle moment I’ll never forget.”

Terri Clark: Take Two is available for presave now. While you wait for its release, check out the album’s first preview track, the Ashley-assisted “Better Things to Do,” wherever you enjoy music.

Here’s the full track list for Terri Clark: Take Two:

“I Just Wanna Be Mad” (featuring Cody Johnson)

“Poor Poor Pitiful Me” (featuring Lainey Wilson)

“Better Things to Do” (featuring Ashley McBryde)

“Now That I Found You” (featuring Ben Rector)

“I Wanna Do It All” (featuring Lauren Alaina)

“If I Were You” (featuring Kelly Clarkson)

“Girls Lie Too” (featuring Carly Pearce)

“You’re Easy On the Eyes (live)” (featuring Paul Brandt)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.