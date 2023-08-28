Lainey Wilson feels “right at home” with new Wrangler partnership

Lainey Wilson is the face of Wrangler’s 2023 Fall/Winter women’s collection.

This collaboration, as Lainey shares, has been a natural fit for her — and one that evokes nostalgic childhood memories.

“We just teamed up with Wrangler, which is really a brand that I feel right at home with. I grew up in a pair of Wranglers. I grew up on the back of a horse,” Lainey tells ABC Audio. “We didn’t wear jeans that were not Wranglers. I mean, I found a family picture and it was me and my mom and my sister and my daddy and we were all wearing our Wranglers. So I do, I feel right at home in a pair.”

As the brand partnership deals continue to roll in, Lainey says choosing one that makes her “feel at home” is crucial.

“It’s really important to me to work with folks that do make me feel at home, whether it’s Tractor Supply, whether it’s Wrangler. Those are the things that really made me me, and it kind of feels just like an effortless partnership,” notes Lainey.

“So excited to team up with them. It’s all great,” she adds.

