93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Lainey Wilson, HARDY & Tanya Tucker are ‘Reportin’ for Duty’ for Leslie Jordan

February 8, 2023 4:00PM EST
Share
Lainey Wilson, HARDY & Tanya Tucker are ‘Reportin’ for Duty’ for Leslie Jordan

Door Knocker Media

Lainey WilsonHARDYTanya TuckerERNEST and Charlie Worsham are included in the latest round of artists added to the tribute to actor/comedian Leslie Jordan later this month at the Opry House.

They join an already-stellar list of the Tennessee native’s friends: Maren MorrisBrothers OsborneAshley McBrydeJelly Roll and rocker Eddie Vedder, as well as his Hollywood pals Jim ParsonsMayim BialikCheyenne JacksonMax Greenfield and Margaret Cho.

You can find out more about Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan, which takes place February 19 in Nashville, online

The 67-year-old passed away last October after a car crash in Hollywood. A January report from the LA County coroner revealed he died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and not from the accident.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Learning Not To Love YouRyan Sims
11:13pm
Thats What Tequila DoesJason Aldean
11:10pm
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch Ftg Mckenzie Porter
11:08pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
10:59pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
10:56pm
View Full Playlist