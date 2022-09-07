Lainey Wilson leads 56th CMA Awards noms; Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde not far behind
The nominations for the 56th Annual CMA Awards are out now, with newcomer Lainey Wilson leading the pack, with six nods. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the show which airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 9 on ABC. Here’s a rundown of this year’s contenders:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave — Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Growin’ Up — Luke Combs
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ — Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy — Old Dominion
Song of the Year
“Buy Dirt” — Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
“Sand in My Boots” — Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things a Man Oughta Know” — Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“Beers on Me” — Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Video of the Year
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
“Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
New Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
