Lainey Wilson’s not ruling out a potential ACM Entertainer win: “Anything can happen”

Could Lainey Wilson win her first ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy, like she won Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards?

“My stomach just did a somersault. That would be insane,” Lainey tells ABC Audio in response to that observation.

But she’s not ruling out the possibility of it happening during Thursday’s ACM Awards.

“I’m gonna tell you what. [With] the things that have been happening for us [and] the blessings that we have had this past year, anything can happen,” notes the five-time ACM nominee.

Lainey’s also saddling up to take her anthemic new single, “Hang Tight Honey,” to the show’s stage.

“It’s going to be energetic. It’s going to be fun,” she teases. “My band actually played on [Whirlwind]. They played on the entire record. And this is one of our favorites that we got to do together. So it’s going to be, going to be a party.”

“Hang Tight Honey” is the lead single from Lainey’s forthcoming album, Whirlwind, arriving August 23.

You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

