Lainey Wilson’s officially an Opry member: “I dreamed about this right here”

Lainey Wilson is officially the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year was inducted into the hallowed institution on Friday by fellow Opry members Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

“You know what it means to love country music,” Trisha told Lainey onstage. “You love the Grand Ole Opryand that’s really what it’s all about. I will tell you this, I know this, when I think about the future of country music, I know with you in it we are going to be OK.”

“I would say I’m so happy for you, but I’m so dang happy for the Grand Ole Opry. I really am,” Garth added. “It’s just really rare that you find somebody at your age that already gets it.”

After being welcomed into the Opry family by Trisha, Lainey shared, “Honestly, it feels like the biggest night of my life. We have had a crazy couple of years and all the awards and everything but this right here feels like the highest honor for me. It feels like the stamp of approval from everybody that stood right here. That just lights another fire under my butt.”

“I want my family to be up here because this is theirs, too. They have worked so hard for me to have opportunities,” Lainey said with her family standing beside her. “As a little girl, I didn’t dream about my wedding day. I didn’t dream about what song I’d play at my wedding, I dreamed about this right here. I dreamed about what song I would play in the circle if I got the opportunity.”

You can check out photos from Lainey’s big night on her Instagram.

Lainey’s Whirlwind drops Aug. 23 and is available for preorder now.

