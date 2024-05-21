Lainey’s Bell Bottoms Up bar opening sooner than you think

Hang tight honey: Lainey Wilson‘s Bell Bottoms Up bar is swinging its doors open soon.

The venue, which was originally announced to open “later this summer,” is now set to open May 31. It’s located at 120 3rd Ave. South, the previous home of the now-closed FGL House.

“Bell bottoms up! I will see y’all May 31st. Come on inside, let’s get to cookin’ and drinkin’,” Lainey tells fan in an Instagram Reel as she opens the door of her upcoming bar and restaurant.

“Yank up them britches and make plans to check it out on Broadway before my Country’s Cool Again tour kicks off that weekend in Nashville!” she adds in the caption of her post.

Lainey’s Country’s Cool Again Tour begins May 31 with two sold-out shows in Music City. For tickets and her full tour schedule, head to laineywilson.com.

On the music front, Lainey’s new single, “Hang Tight Honey,” is now approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.