Las Vegas, Jason Aldean & Country Music fans honor Route 91 Victims

One year ago today, everybody around the world learned of the tragic news from Las Vegas at the Route 91 Music Fest. I was supposed to be at the show but canceled at the last minute and I’m glad I did. Today October 1st, 10/1 makes me think of so many close friends who were apart of the tragedy running for their lives jumping behind music cases, sound equipment, and busses just to take cover, this is how close they were, as the picture below is a photo taken just minutes before all hell broke loose with Jason Aldean

Tonight the bright lights of the Vegas Strip will go dark to acknowledge the one year anniversary of the tragic Country music festival mass shooting. 58 people were killed and more than 400 people were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

