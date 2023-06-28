Lauren Alaina to debut a new song on ‘The Bachelorette’
June 28, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Fresh off the release of her Unlocked EP, Lauren Alaina is set to perform on an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette.
The episode will feature a special one-on-one date as Lauren delivers a brand new, unreleased song for the newest bachelorette, Charity Lawson.
Unlocked arrived earlier in June and includes “Thicc As Thieves,” a fun and sassy duet with Lainey Wilson.
Catch Lauren on The Bachelorette Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.