Lauren Alaina to debut a new song on ‘The Bachelorette’

Fresh off the release of her Unlocked EP, Lauren Alaina is set to perform on an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

The episode will feature a special one-on-one date as Lauren delivers a brand new, unreleased song for the newest bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

Unlocked arrived earlier in June and includes “Thicc As Thieves,” a fun and sassy duet with Lainey Wilson.

Catch Lauren on The Bachelorette Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

