Lauren Alaina to debut a new song on ‘The Bachelorette’

June 28, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Fresh off the release of her Unlocked EP, Lauren Alaina is set to perform on an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

The episode will feature a special one-on-one date as Lauren delivers a brand new, unreleased song for the newest bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

Unlocked arrived earlier in June and includes “Thicc As Thieves,” a fun and sassy duet with Lainey Wilson.

Catch Lauren on The Bachelorette Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

