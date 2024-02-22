93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Lauren Alaina’s dad inspires new song, “My Old Man”

February 22, 2024 2:15PM EST
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Lauren Alaina‘s dad, J.J. Suddeth, is the muse for her new song, “My Old Man.”

Lauren took to Instagram to share a snippet of the unreleased track, alongside a Reel showcasing moments from her wedding.

“I wrote this song for my daddy for our daddy/daughter dance. It was such a special moment during our wedding. I will truly never forget it,” Lauren captioned her post.

“‘I knew I found the one when they became best friends. My good ole boy and My Old Man,’” the “Road Less Traveled” singer added, quoting a lyric from her sentimental ode.

Lauren married her husband, Cam Arnold, on February 4 at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 

You can check out pictures from their wedding day on Lauren’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
8:52pm
I HopeGabby Barrett
8:49pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
8:45pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard
8:37pm
Dust On The BottleDavid Lee Murphy 1990
8:34pm
View Full Playlist