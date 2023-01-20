93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Lee Brice offers Canadians a Beer Drinking Opportunity

January 20, 2023 4:30PM EST
Lee Brice is ready to throw back some brews in the Great White North. Of course, the “Memory I Don’t Mess With” hitmaker plans to do a little singing, too.

The South Carolina native launches his Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour April 11 in Abbotsford, Canada, and will make nearly a dozen stops before the end of the month. Tickets are on sale now at LeeBrice.com.

Back in August, Lee’s latest single, “Soul” was certified Gold. He followed that with his cover of Lionel Richie‘s “Hello” in November, just as the legendary singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

So far, there’s no word on when Lee plans to follow-up his 2020 Hey World album.

