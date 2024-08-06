LEGO Corpse Flower!

The kids are going back to school soon so take them somewhere fun. I’m talking LEGO’s!

The Corpse Flowers have already bloomed at the U.S. Botanic Garden. But LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C. wanted to make a less smelly version. Master Model Builder Andrew Litterst took 48 hours to build the corpse flower out of 7,500 LEGO bricks which stands 4 feet tall. Guests can now check out the Corpse Flower at LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. without the smell!

About LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C.

LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C., located inside the Springfield Town Center in Springfield, VA is the ultimate indoor LEGO® playground for families with children ages 2 -12. The indoor LEGO attraction is a two-three hour play experience featuring a LEGO themed ride, 4D cinema, MINIWORLD®, plus 12 themed interactive build and play zones.

