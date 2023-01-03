“Let it go”: Priscilla Block is ditching the things that “don’t serve” her in 2023

Mercury Nashville

Priscilla Block is parting ways with bad habits and unhelpful hang-ups in 2023, and she’s encouraging fans to join her.

In a video posted to TikTok, the breakout star reflected on her New Year’s goal of letting go of anything and everything that’s holding her back.

“This is the time of year to let go of the things that don’t serve you,” Priscilla mused in the video. “Where it’s clothes that don’t fit … bad habits … one-sided friendships or a toxic relationship. Let it go.”

The singer invited fans to join her in her New Year’s resolution, urging them to “instead fill your cup with things that make you happy,” whether that means “a clean house, family time, time with your dogs, laughing with friends” and so much more.

Priscilla’s got a lot to look forward to in 2023: She’s got a new duet with Justin Moore out, called “You, Me and Whiskey,” and she’s also slated to join Shania Twain’s upcoming Queen of Me Tour.

She’s not the only artist who’s parting ways with unhelpful baggage in the new year. Jelly Roll has said that he’s planning to get rid of his phone in 2023 in an effort to be more focused on the present moment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.