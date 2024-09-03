Liberty Mills Farm- 2024 Corn Maze

The 2024 Corn Maze has been unveiled at Liberty Mills Farm. They have featured everything from space to the world in the last 14 years. They decided this year to feature the dark abyss.

The corn mazes at Liberty Mills Farm offer plenty of fun while challenging the mind. Choices include tracing a tale in the Story Maze, learning fun facts in the Trivia Maze, completing a punch card at various stations in the Hole Punch Maze (the longest path), and navigating the Mystery Maze (the most difficult) with no clues or map to guide you.

Find Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset (Orange), Virginia. It will be open starting September 14th through November 11th.

Be sure to VOTE for them daily for the Top 10 Readers Choice Corn Maze.

Follow them on Facebook for the latest.