Light Up a Life Illumination- Tonight

Nov 12, 2020 @ 6:00am

Light Up a Life Illumination

I went to this event last year.  I purchased a luminary in honor of my three angel babies.  I went with my best friend.  She did a luminary in honor of her dad.  It was a fantastic event that you come and go as you please to honor your loved ones.

This year it’s different because of Covid-19.

Here’s the details from the Facebook event.

An evening of light and love

Thursday, November 12th, 2020

Facebook virtual event  from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Each holiday season, we gather with friends and family. We bring life to our memories while making new ones. We recall those who have walked this journey with us, and the impact they have had on our lives.
This year, we encourage you to join us virtually on Facebook where all honored loved ones’ names will be read aloud. You are also invited to drive by our Bereavement Center, Harbor House, to view some of the displayed luminaries.
Visit Light up a Life to purchase luminaries or to sponsor the event.
For every luminary purchase ($25.00 each):
* A light will shine in honor of your loved one at the illumination.
* You will have the option of picking up a keepsake luminary prior to the night of the Facebook event.
* You can join us that evening and shine your keepsake luminary simultaneously from home.
* The name of your loved one(s) will be displayed at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
