Light Up a Life Illumination

Oct 8, 2019 @ 12:00pm

An evening of light and love

Thursday, November 7, 2019

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. @ The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre

Each holiday season, you gather with friends and family.  Bring life to your memories while making new ones.  Recall those who have walked this journey with us, and the impact they have had on our lives.

Celebrate the ones who brought light and love into your life by purchasing a luminary in memory of a friend or loved one. Proceeds from this illumination will benefit Mary Washington Hospice Services.

A luminary in honor of your loved one(s) will shine at the Light Up a Life event, and you are invited to visit the Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to experience the illumination.

137 Spotsylvania Mall Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Purchase tickets here.

 

