Lindsay Ell – Make You (Video)
Lindsay Ell has opened up and talked about something that happened to her when she was just 13. And then it happened again when she was 21. This woman has gone through a lot and she shows bravery and strength to come forward and talk about what she’s been hiding for so long.
Her new song “Make You” is a powerful song for anyone who’s been through what she has. Global Forgiveness Day was yesterday. It’s a day to forgive, and a day to be forgiven. Lindsay thought this was the perfect time to release this song and speak about what happened to her.
Watch the video for her song “Make You”. Have those tissues ready because it’s a tear jerker.
We love you Lindsay!
Read the article here from People Magazine.