Lineup revealed for 2023 Music City Grand Prix

Race car fans and country music fans, get ready. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is returning for its third annual event.

The three-day festival will take place during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend from August 4 to August 6 and will feature performances from both superstars and rising stars.

Chris Janson will perform on the Zyn Main Stage as part of the Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday Tribute Concert, alongside chart-topping artists like Gavin DeGraw and rock legend, Vince Neil. Up-and-comers such as Megan Moroney, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael, Ryan Griffin, Neon Union, Tim Dugger and Mae Estes will appear on a stage that spotlights promising newcomers.

Additionally, Jay DeMarcus will take the Praise Stage with other artists as part of his record label Red Street Records’ showcase.

“Music has been a big part of the experience since we launched in 2021 and this year is no different. We are bringing fans the best and brightest artists on the scene today,” shares Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

For the full schedule and to get tickets, visit musiccitygp.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.