Lionsgate drops trailer to reboot of ‘The Crow’

On Thursday, Lionsgate debuted the trailer for its forthcoming reboot of The Crow, starring It‘s Bill Skarsgård and actress-singer FKA Twigs.

The next big-screen adaptation of James O’Barr‘s classic graphic novel again centers on Eric Draven, who is murdered along with the love of his life Shelly, only for him to be supernaturally resurrected and set on revenge.

“What’s the first thing you liked about me?” Eric asks his love. “I liked that you were brilliantly broken,” she says sweetly.

However, romantic scenes early on lead to tragedy, with Shelly admitting she’s seen things she shouldn’t have — and both of them are brutally killed for it.

Set in part to Post Malone‘s “Take What You Want,” the trailer features a voiceover delivering a line familiar to fans of the series: “When someone dies, a crow carries their soul to the land of the dead. But sometimes something so bad happens that the soul cannot rest, until you put the wrong things right things right.”

To that end, Eric wakes from the dead with “the power of a god” to avenge her death. He’s shown taking a shotgun blast to the chest then getting back up and turning the rifle on the gunman.

He also shoots a baddie through his own body after being run through with a katana.

“I’m gonna kill them,” Eric vows. “Every single one of them.”

As he climbs the criminal chain to get to Danny Huston‘s big bad, a title card reads, “True love never dies.”

The film debuts June 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.