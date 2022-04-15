All next week, Bonnie will have your chance to win a $50 gift card to Bonefish Grill during The Weed Man Lawn Care All Request Lunch!
Shrimp, salmon, and Smoked Old Fashioned’s… Spring is here, and Bonefish Grill has a new seasonal menu featuring an array of enticing delights! Guests will start with a mouthwatering Caprese Dip blended with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses layered with roasted shrimp and blistered tomatoes, served with artisan bread. Entrée selections include the Jumbo Shrimp Skewers prepared in a light citrus-herb marinade, to the Lenten Friday feature, the Angler’s Catch starring tempura-style, hand-battered crispy cod and panko battered jumbo shrimp or bite into the Wood-Grilled Salmon Caprese with Gnocchi. This dish is tossed with golden gnocchi, blistered tomatoes, Mozzarella fondue, and finished with fresh basil and pesto.
Lastly, finish your meal with a tasty eruption like the Carrot Lava Cake with a molten cream cheese center – it’s the perfect sweet treat!
Spring into sunshine by pairing your dishes with the ever-refreshing Strawberry Citrus Martini – Absolut Citron shaken with citrus and strawberries, garnished with a dash of dark chocolate and a raw sugar rim, or the signature Smoked Old Fashioned, with Woodford Reserve Bourbon and a touch of maple with Angostura Bitters and Bordeaux cherry.
Available table side, guests can also enjoy these dishes and more for carside carryout and delivery. View the full menu here: https://www.bonefishgrill.com/