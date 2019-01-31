Listen now: Brett Young covers one of his pal Gavin DeGraw’s biggest hits

ABC/Image Group LA – Brett Young delivers his take on Gavin DeGraw’s 2011 platinum hit, “Not Over You,” for the latest edition of Spotify Singles.

It’s a natural choice for the California native, since he’s been a fan of Gavin’s dating back to when he was still playing bars in the Golden State. Eventually, Brett managed to meet Gavin, and he became something of a mentor to him.

Last year, Gavin sang at Brett’s wedding and collaborated with him on the track “Chapters” on his latest album, Ticket to L.A.

The YouTube video above is from before Brett was famous, but you can hear the studio version on Spotify below.

Brett recorded a new take on this latest number one, “Mercy,” for Spotify Singles as well. You can check out both tunes now via Spotify.

