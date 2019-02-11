Listen now: Chris Janson drops some “Good Vibes” on you with his new song

Warner NashvilleChris Janson’s sending you some “Good Vibes” with his new single.

The lead release from his forthcoming third album is available to stream or download now, and in fact, Chris says he hopes “Good Vibes” becomes more than just a hit — he wants it to become a movement.

“When we wake up in the morning, we have the choice to be in a good mood or a bad mood,” the “Fix a Drink” hitmaker says. “I believe we can change the world with a smile, a good attitude and a timeless message about being kind to everyone. That’s what ‘Good Vibes’ is all about!”

Last month, the lucky fans at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa getaway vacation got a live preview of the song in the Caribbean. You can see that performance for yourself this weekend on CMT’s Hot 20. It premieres Saturday at 9 a.m. ET and re-airs Sunday at the same time.

You can also check out the new lyric video for “Good Vibes” on YouTube now.

