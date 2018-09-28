Listen Now: Rascal Flatts comes “Back to Life” with new single

ABC/Image Group LAThe new single from Rascal Flatts will be called “Back to Life.”

Listen to it here:



The trio shared the title of their new song — and their excitement — on their socials Thursday morning.

“Can’t wait to share NEW MUSIC with you all! Tomorrow…” the trio tweeted.

Can’t wait to share NEW MUSIC with you all! Tomorrow… #BackToLife pic.twitter.com/wtuR5W1TS0 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) September 27, 2018

Earlier this week, Rascal Flatts previewed some of the tune’s lyrics: “Taking my hand/Pulling me up/When I’m going under.”

New music coming at ya FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/SYD0JC3X5Y — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) September 26, 2018

It’s the first new music from Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney since their Back to Us album, which came out in May of last year.

