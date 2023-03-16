Listen to an acoustic version of Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me”

Shania Twain has released three new songs as part of the Spotify Singles series, and they include an acoustic rendition of her song “Queen of Me,” as well as covers of Harry Styles‘ “Falling” and Howlin’ Wolf‘s “Spoonful.”

Unlike its jaunty, synth-pop studio version, the reimagined “Queen of Me” features a sparse production and is primarily led by an acoustic guitar which, in turn, shines the spotlight on Shania’s signature vocals.

“The Spotify studio is crazy, like I just want to move in there,” Shania says of the Los Angeles-based studio where she recorded her songs. “It’s state of the art, but it’s so friendly! It’s a very soothing place. So I’ll just be going back there to goof around and record more stuff. I told them I need a locker here, I’m moving in!”

Of her decision to record Harry’s heartbreak ballad, the country-pop star shares, “I just fell in love with ‘Falling.’ I love Harry Styles anyway and his version of the song really moved me and I wanted to try it on. It came out more emotional than I thought it would and I was very pleased – I can kind of hear my pain in it. It was also a tip to Harry Styles as well because he has often done my songs in his shows.”

This is Shania’s latest music release following her sixth full studio record, Queen of Me, which dropped last month.

