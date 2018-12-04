Listen To Win!

Join WFLS as we host another WFLS Unplugged. This time we’re bringing in The Band Steele! The performance will begin at noon and last about an hour. There will also be an opportunity for Meet & Greets. It will be on Tuesday, December 11th at 12 Noon at Colonial Tavern.

This event is FREE! Listen this week during your “All Request Lunch” to win a front row reserved seats for the show!

*For everyone that attends, you’ll be entered in to win a WFLS Holiday Prize Pack with goodies from us and some of the great local businesses here in Fredericksburg!