Thomas Rhett will be playing in DC at Jiffy Lube Live on Saturday, June 15th and I have your tickets all this week.

He will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Atkins.

I’m also going to throw in a gift card to Burger IM. They are located in Central Park.

