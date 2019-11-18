      Weather Alert

Listen To Win!

Nov 18, 2019 @ 10:15am

Be listening during your All Request Lunch Hour all week to win your family 4-pack of tickets to the Spotsylvania Community Fest happening this Saturday and I’m also going to throw in an awesome CD to get your in the Christmas spirit.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL COUNTRY CHRISTMAS” CD.

1.  Blake Shelton                    ”Christmas Eve”   
2.  Mitchell Tenpenny             “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”   
3.  Luke Bryan                        “O Holy Night”  
4.  Toby Keith                         “Frosty The Snowman”     
5.  Hunter Hayes                    “Merry Christmas Baby”     
6.  Little Big Town                  “Go Tell It To The Mountain” 
7.  Jake Owen                         ”Mele Kaliikimaka”
8.  Kenny Chesney                 “All I Want For Christmas Is A Real Good Tan”
9.  George Strait                     Christmas Cookies”
10.  Alan Jackson                   “Let It Be Christmas
11.  Carrie Underwood           “What Child Is This”
12.  Rascal Flatts                    “I’ll Be Home For Christmas
13.  Chris Young                     Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”
14.  Sara Evans                       “Silent Night”
15.  Martina McBride              “Silver Bells“
16.  Josh Turner                      “The First Noel”
17.  Darius Rucker                  “What God Wants For Christmas
18.  Vince Gill                          “Blue Christmas
19.  Lauren Alaina                   “My Grown Up Christmas List”
20.  Scotty McCreery              “Let It Snow!”

TAGS
All request lunch hour arlh cd fun listen to win tickets wfls winning is fun