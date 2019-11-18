Listen To Win!

Be listening during your All Request Lunch Hour all week to win your family 4-pack of tickets to the Spotsylvania Community Fest happening this Saturday and I’m also going to throw in an awesome CD to get your in the Christmas spirit.
“NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL COUNTRY CHRISTMAS” CD.
1. Blake Shelton ”Christmas Eve”
2. Mitchell Tenpenny “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”
3. Luke Bryan “O Holy Night”
4. Toby Keith “Frosty The Snowman”
5. Hunter Hayes “Merry Christmas Baby”
6. Little Big Town “Go Tell It To The Mountain”
7. Jake Owen ”Mele Kaliikimaka”
8. Kenny Chesney “All I Want For Christmas Is A Real Good Tan”
9. George Strait “Christmas Cookies”
10. Alan Jackson “Let It Be Christmas”
11. Carrie Underwood “What Child Is This”
12. Rascal Flatts “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
13. Chris Young “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”
14. Sara Evans “Silent Night”
15. Martina McBride “Silver Bells“
16. Josh Turner “The First Noel”
17. Darius Rucker “What God Wants For Christmas”
18. Vince Gill “Blue Christmas”
19. Lauren Alaina “My Grown Up Christmas List”
20. Scotty McCreery “Let It Snow!”