Listen To Win- Bonefish Grill Gift Certificate
Be listening all this week in your “Geico All Request Lunch Hour” around 12:20pm to win a $50 gift certificate to the Bonefish Grill from 93.3, WFLS!
The menu at Bonefish Grill is full of delicious food! Brunch, Lunch, Dinner and Dessert!
It’s a New Year so how about trying some new items on the menu at Bonefish Grill. Like the Avocado Lime Striped Bass? It’s grill and brushed with a Spanish style adobo seasoning paired with a wilted kale pepita rice and finished with fresh avocado lime butter.
Be listening to win from 93.3, WFLS.