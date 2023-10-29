Listen To Win: Cocktail & Dessert Festival Tickets

Listen all week long for your chance to win tickets to the Cocktail & Dessert Festival coming to the Fredericksburg Convention Center on Saturday, November 11 from 11AM-4PM. Featuring hand made Cocktails & Desserts from local and regional establishments! Virginia Distilleries, Wineries & Cideries will be in attendance.

Jeff will have your chance to win tickets at 3:20PM!

CLICK HERE for show details.

Contest runs 10/30/23 – 11/3/23