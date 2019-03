I have your tickets all this week for the Fredericksburg Brewfest happening at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on March 30th from 11 to 5.

It’s a day full of craft beers, live music, lots of food and of course FUN!

Be listening in your “All Request Lunch Hour brought to you by Geico” around 12:20pm to win from 93.3, WFLS!