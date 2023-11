Listen to Bonnie all week at 12:20PM for your chance to win tickets to see Sam Hunt Outskirts Tour coming to John Paul Jones Arena on April 13, 2024! Featuring special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. PLUS, she will throw in a free appetizer from Kickback Jacks of Fredericksburg.

Tickets for the concert are now on-sale!

CLICK HERE for show details.

Contest Dates: 11/6/23 – 11/10/23