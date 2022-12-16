Little Big Town tells the story of a father’s love in the video for “Rich Man,” starring Charles Esten

ABC

Little Big Town’s tender gratitude ballad, “Rich Man,” gets an equally compelling visual treatment in its new music video, which the band released on Friday.

Starring actor Charles Esten as a dad of two who counts his blessings in love, not money, the video follows the story of a working-class family. Over the course of several scenes, we see the dad showing his young son how to shave, taking him to church and decorating a tree for Christmas.

The band’s Jimi Westbrook wrote “Rich Man” and said the ballad has a special connection to his own upbringing. “We wanted the video to show the love of family, the love of a father,” Jimi explains.

“This song makes me think of my own dad, and I wanted to honor that, as well as the heart I have for my son,” he continues. “Making this with Charles, the other actors and, of course, [LBT bandmates] Karen, Kimberly and Phillip was really a labor of love.”

In an emotional twist, the video concludes by turning the clock forward a few decades. The young son, who has grown up into Jimi himself, returns to his childhood home to attend his father’s funeral.

“Rich Man” comes off the band’s newest album, Mr. Sun. The video premiered on Facebook and will be available to watch on YouTube starting at 4 p.m. ET.

