Watch this one…it’s Little Big Town’s “The Daughters”.

“This song is about the laundry list of expectations and longstanding traditions that are place on women,” LBT-Fairchild says. “It’s about equality. It’s about hope for our children and what their view of the world will be. It’s not about a lack of believing in God, or God’s love for girls.”

Thoughts?

Catch LBT in Richmond at the Innsbrook After Hours on September 7th.