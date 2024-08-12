Little Big Town’s in awe of your excitement for their Take Me Home Tour: “It’s been incredible”

If you’ve bought tickets to Little Big Town‘s upcoming Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland, know that they feel your love and are excited to bring the show to you soon.

“It’s been incredible,” LBT’s Karen Fairchild tells ABC Audio. “I mean, the [ticket sales] are going insanely well. There are still some cities that have tickets left, but we were blown away by the response of the fans.”

Why the massive demand? Karen attributes it to nostalgia and “a chance to do something that might not happen again.”

No, she’s not alluding to the Take Me Home Tour being the band’s final tour run, but rather the pairing of LBT and Sugarland on tour.

“That sounded so ominous,” the band’s Jimi Westbrook jokes before Karen clarifies that she meant “us and the Sugars” because Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles is “a movie star” and might not have time for a 24-date tour in the future.

LBT’s Greatest Hits album and Sugarland’s There Goes The Neighborhood EP arrived Friday and are available wherever you enjoy music.

You can grab tickets to LBT’s Take Me Home Tour now at littlebigtown.com.

